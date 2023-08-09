2 Chicago men robbed Garfield Ridge business at gunpoint, arrested an hour later: police

Two Chicago men are accused of robbing a business at gunpoint in Garfield Ridge early Wednesday.

Jamie Pirtle, 23, and Eddie Williams, 21, face nine felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Just after midnight Wednesday, Williams and Pirtle allegedly entered a business in the 3900 block of West Archer Avenue and took property at gunpoint.

The offenders were arrested about an hour later and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.