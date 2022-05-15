2 Chicago police officers injured, 30 arrests made during night of downtown chaos

Two officers were injured, and 30 arrests were made Saturday during a night of chaos in downtown Chicago.

Chicago police said disturbances involving large crowds at Millennium Park and other areas downtown started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near ‘The Bean' in Chicago's Millennium Park right around 7:30 p.m., and two people were taken into custody as a result.

The teen has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Seandell Holliday.

According to preliminary totals from police, 30 arrests were made Saturday night. Of those arrests, 26 were juveniles and four were adults.

There were seven guns recovered, and five gun arrests made, police said.

Two officers were also injured during the disturbances, however, police did not provide information on how the officers were injured.

Six people were also reprimanded for curfew violations.

This is preliminary information provided by police, and will be updated as more information is gathered.