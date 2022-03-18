2 Chicago T-Mobile stores robbed at gunpoint

A pair of Chicago T-Mobile stores got robbed at gunpoint this week.

Chicago police say the suspects walked into the stores and told employees to go to the back, as they then stole several iPhones.

The incidents happened at 2535 North Avenue in the Wicker Park neighborhood and 7211 Irving Park Road in the Dunning neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

The thieves made off in a white Dodge Charger Hellcat with black rims and no plates.