2 Chicago teens carjacked man at Carol Stream strip mall, led police on chase going nearly 140 mph

Two Chicago teens have been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint at a Carol Stream strip mall Friday.

The juveniles, 16 and 17, have been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

At about 6:59 p.m. Friday, Carol Stream officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle at a strip mall located at 238 West Army Trail Road.

The victim reported that he was standing outside his car, a 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, when two suspects wearing dark masks approached him.

As they approached the victim, one of the offenders allegedly pulled out a black handgun and pushed the barrel of the gun into the victim's side.

At this time, the other offender reached into the victim's pocked and attempted to get keys to the vehicle.

The victim then removed the keys from his pocket and gave them to one of the suspects.

The juveniles allegedly got into the victim's vehicle and drove away.

Responding officers located the victim's vehicle on Army Trail Road, and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, prosecutors said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The vehicle then fled southbound on I-355 at speeds of about 140 mph.

A short time later, prosecutors said the vehicle was located on the shoulder along the southbound lanes of I-355 just north of Butterfield Road.

The two juveniles were taken into custody in a crowded park in Lombard a short time later, prosecutors said.

A black handgun and the key fob to the victim's vehicle were recovered at the park.

"The allegations against these two juveniles are outrageous," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "Not only did these two juveniles allegedly hijack a man’s car at gunpoint, they proceeded to lead the police on a high-speed chase at speeds nearing 140 mph, then abandoned the car and fled on foot in a crowded park while armed with a deadly weapon. This type of violent behavior and complete and utter disregard for public safety will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law. Thankfully, no one was injured or worse, killed, by the alleged actions of the accused."

Advertisement

The next court appearance for both juveniles is scheduled for May 23.

