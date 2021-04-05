2 children among 6 hurt in Joliet crash

Two children were seriously hurt in a head-on crash that injured four others Sunday afternoon in suburban Joliet.

A driver lost control of his car and entered the oncoming lanes, striking an SUV, Joliet police said in a statement.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on Plainfield Road near Frederick Street, police said.

Two children, ages 8 and 14, in the SUV were taken with life-threatening injuries to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, police said.

The 20-year-old Plainfield man driving the car, the 40-year-old New Lenox man driving the SUV and another passenger in each vehicle were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The crash remained under investigation.