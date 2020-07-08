2 die in I-90 rollover crash in McHenry County

Two men from the Rockford area died in a crash Monday night on Interstate 90 near Marengo in McHenry County.

Harold E. Switzer Jr., 49, and Harold Switzer III, 26, were both ejected from a vehicle at milepost 39, according to Illinois State Police.

Their westbound Pontiac left the road about 11 p.m. and rolled over several times before catching fire, state police said. It’s unclear why the car left the road, or who was driving.

Both men, of Belvidere, were later pronounced dead, state police said.

All lanes of westbound I-90 were closed from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. for an investigation.