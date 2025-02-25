2 people electrically shocked, 1 fatally, on Chicago’s West Side, police say

A construction worker was killed and another injured when they were electrically shocked at an apartment building under construction on Chicago’s West Side on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The incident appeared to have taken place at the Grace Manor Apartments in the 3400 block of West Ogden Avenue near the intersection with Homan Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police said the two workers, a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were on a crane lift working at the construction site.

The 33-year-old man was killed after making contact with an electrical line, police said.

The 26-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for observation but was initially reported in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two people were not released.

Dig deeper:

The apartment complex under construction aims to provide 65 units of affordable housing as well as retail space to the North Lawndale community, according to the project website.

The mixed-use development is planned to be six stories tall.