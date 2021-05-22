2 fatally shot in West Garfield Park: police

Two men were fatally shot early Saturday morning in West Garfield Park.

The men were standing outside about 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street when someone approached them on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck, chest and leg, police said. He was transported to Loretto Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The second man, 28, was struck in the chest, torso and arm, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was also pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody, according to police.

About four hours earlier, a man and a woman were shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. A male was in an argument with a 23-year-old woman at a convenience store. in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue when he began shooting at her and an 18-year-old man she was with.