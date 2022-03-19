2 found dead during SWAT team response in South Chicago

Two people were found shot to death after a SWAT team responded to a well-being check Friday night in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

A SWAT team responded to the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue about 9:45 p.m. after officers heard five shots during a well-being check and took cover, Chicago police said. No officers were injured, authorities said.

A man and woman, 30 and 20, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers were responding to a call of a woman possibly being held against her will by her boyfriend, police said. Officers called for a SWAT team after hearing the gunfire, officials said.

The team secured the scene after several hours, police said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.