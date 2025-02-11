2 people hurt in Northwest Indiana shooting

Two people were shot and injured in Gary, Indiana, on Monday night.

A 43-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were hit and injured, Gary police said.

Shooter on the loose

What we know:

Officers were called to the 900 block of Broadway in Gary a little after 8 p.m.

They found the woman lying in a parking lot. She said she had been shot but was unsure of where exactly her injuries were.

Officers also found the man who had been shot in his legs.

Paramedics took both victims to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned the woman had just finished work and was walking toward a maroon car when a known individual approached and opened fire on both victims. The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading westbound.

The Gary Crime Scene Investigative Unit responded and processed the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not give specific conditions for the victims.

They also did not give any sort of description of the suspected shooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Delmar Stout at 219-881-1210.