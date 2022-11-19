2 hurt in Bridgeport house fire

A man and a woman were injured in a house fire in Chicago's Bridgeport late Friday night.

Police say a 60-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were inside a burning building in the 3500 block of South Emerald Avenue around 10 p.m.

The victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after making it out of the residence. The woman was treated for smoke inhalation and the man was burned on his arm.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

They are listed in fair condition. The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.