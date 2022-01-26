2 Illinois COVID-19 testing labs under investigation after complaints pour in

Two COVID-19 testing labs are under state investigation for how they handled test results, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirms.

Fourteen complaints have rolled in to the Better Business Bureau for Northshore Clinical Laboratories and O’Hare Clinical Lab Services.

The company that owns O'Hare Clinical is based in Chicago and the suburbs, with more than 100 testing sites across the country. It’s been reimbursed more than $186 million from the federal government for testing since the pandemic started.

The Illinois attorney general has received 29 complaints about the business.

"Majority of them allege they were unable to get the test results in a timely manner, if at all. Several of the [consumers] [said] they had to pay extra to get expedited service and that they were only accepting cash. One of the consumers said they had to get out $100 dollars for this service. So we're looking into that as well," said Steve Bernas of the Better Business Bureau.

O’Hare Clinical Labs did acknowledge delays because of the omicron surge.

If you want to file a complaint against these pop-up sites, the attorney general encourages you to visit IllinoisAttorneyGeneral.gov.