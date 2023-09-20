2 Illinois men accused of illegally selling guns

Two Illinois men are accused of trying to illegally sell firearms in Lake and Cook Counties this summer.

Cesar Morales, 25, of Waukegan, is charged with three counts of gunrunning, one count of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms, three counts of armed violence and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Agustin Prado, 28, of Waukegan is charged with two counts of gunrunning and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms.

Between June and July, Morales and Prado allegedly worked together to illegally sell six firearms and an ounce of cocaine in Lake and Cook counties.

It is also alleged that between June and August, Morales illegally sold 10 additional firearms.

Of the 16 firearms illegally sold, five were reported stolen.

"Illegal gun and drug sales fuel gang activity and make our neighborhoods less safe," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul . "These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between my office, federal entities and local law enforcement agencies to address gun trafficking and violence in our communities."

Both Morales and Prado are detained in the Lake County Jail. Prado's next court date is Sept. 22 and Morales' next court date is Sept. 27.