2 Illinois State Police troopers injured in West Pullman crash

Two Illinois State Police troopers were injured Sunday when their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 57 in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Two squad cars were parked about 1:40 a.m. on the shoulder of I-57 near 119th Street with the emergency blinker lights on, state police said. Two troopers were conducting a traffic stop when a vehicle ran off the road and struck both squad cars.

The troopers were hospitalized with minor injuries, state police said.

The male driver of the vehicle that hit them was charged with DUI, state police said.