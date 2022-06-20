2 in custody after armed carjacking, crash on Chicago's Near West Side

Two people are in custody after allegedly carjacking a couple at gunpoint and crashing the car Sunday night on Chicago's Near West Side.

A male and a female were sitting in an Audi Q-7 in a West Loop parking lot around 11:14 p.m. when a group of five or six males pulled them out of their car at gunpoint and drove off in the 500 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

The carjackers struck another vehicle in traffic near Grand Avenue and Noble Street in the West Town neighborhood.

Two of the suspects were arrested and a female who was in the vehicle they struck was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.