2 indicted in robbery, murder of man last year in Lawndale

Two men have been indicted in federal court in connection with the robbery and murder of a man last year in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Jaylan Williams and Brandon Cunningham schemed to rob 21-year-old Anthony Oliver on Sept. 13 2022, in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue. Police said Williams and Cunningham robbed Oliver and shot him twice in the chest.

Oliver was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams, 23, and Cunningham, 21, were charged with robbery conspiracy, robbery and firearm counts.

They are being held in custody pending trial.