Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

The medical examiner confirmed Anthony Oliver was the victim.

Police say Oliver was standing on the street in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue around 11:11 p.m. when he was shot.

Witnesses on scene refused to cooperate with responding officers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Oliver was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced a short time later. \

No one is in custody, Area Four detectives are investigating.