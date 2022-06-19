2 injured, 1 critically, in Morgan Park house fire

Two people were injured, one critically, in a house fire in Morgan Park Saturday night.

The fire occurred in the 10800 block of South Prospect.

At about 10:59 p.m., Chicago police and fire responded to the residence, where a 73-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were injured.

The man sustained burns on his body, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman sustained minor burns to her hands and was released on scene.

A 20-year-old was also inside the residence, and was able to exit the house uninjured, police said.

Chicago Fire officials are investigating the incident.