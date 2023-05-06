2 injured, 1 critically, in North Lawndale drive-by shooting

A man and woman in their 20s were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side in North Lawndale Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3500 block of West 13th Place and found a 21-year-old man and 23-year-old woman struck by gunfire.

The female victim told officers that they were shot at by an unidentified male offender traveling in a red sedan.

The man was struck twice in the groin and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The woman was struck once in the knee and was also transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detective are investigating the shooting.