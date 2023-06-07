2 injured in hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive near downtown Chicago

Two men were injured in a hit-and-run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday morning.

A Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive ran a red light at East Chicago Avenue and struck another Hyundai Elantra.

The vehicle that was hit was attempting to turn left with a green light. The striking car hit a concrete barrier causing the vehicle to flip.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai that flipped, whose identity is unknown at this time, got out of the overturned car and ran from the scene.

The 33-year-old male driver of the struck Hyundai and a 61-year-old male passenger were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

The concrete barrier struck a Chevrolet during the crash.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.