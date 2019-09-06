2 injured in vehicle crash on Metra Electric tracks in South Shore

article

Two people were injured Friday after a multi-vehicle crash on Metra tracks Friday in South Shore.

A pair of vehicles was involved in a collision around 6 a.m. on the tracks at 71st Street and Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.

One man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. A woman was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Trains in both directions are experiencing delays of 15 to 25 minutes because one of the vehicles was stuck on the tracks, according to Metra.

No further information was immediately available. Metra police are investigating.