2 injured after boat explodes in Lake Michigan near Waukegan

A boat exploded in Lake Michigan near Waukegan Tuesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over Lake Michigan near Greenwood Avenue and Pershing Road around 3:20 p.m.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the boat that exploded and caught fire was a personal watercraft with two people on board.

Good Samaritans rescued the two people, and the victims were taken to an area hospital with burns, the Coast Guard said.

The boat was burned down to the waterline, and a tow boat US vessel commercial salvage was at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the explosion.

