Man ejected from vehicle, woman extricated after McHenry County crash

Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated McHenry Thursday morning.

Around 7:19 a.m., members of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, Island Lake Police Department and McHenry Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found both drivers of the two vehicles injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

According to preliminary information, a 1996 Ford Club Wagon van was traveling northbound on River Road and attempted to pass a vehicle in a marked "no passing zone."

The Ford then lost control and crashed with a southbound 2010 Honda Element in the southbound lane of River Road.

The vehicles came to a rest in front of the entrance to Moraine Hills State Park.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle and the driver of the Honda was extricated from the vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford, a 39-year-old Jacksonville, Oregon man, was later flown to another hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and there was no airbag deployment.

The driver of the Element, a 53-year-old woman from McHenry, was listed in serious but stable condition. She was wearing a seatbelt and airbags were deployed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.