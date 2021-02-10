2 dead in Dan Ryan Expressway crash at 67th Street

article

Two people died and another person was hurt in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 94.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 11 p.m. in the southbound express lanes near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Two passengers died at the scene, while another person was taken to the hospital for treatment, state police said.

The southbound express lanes were closed until 5:30 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatalities.