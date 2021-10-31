2 killed, 4 injured in Avalon Park traffic crash

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a traffic crash in Avalon Park Saturday night.

The crash occurred in the 8200 block of South Stony Island.

At about 11:38 p.m., a gray Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Stony Island when it struck the driver side of a brown Nissan SUV that was attempting to cross from East to West on 82nd Street, police said.

The driver and only occupant of the Charger, a 28-year-old man, sustained trauma to the body and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Nissan, a 49-year-old woman, sustained trauma to the body and was transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

A 76-year-old man, who was a passenger of the Nissan, also sustained trauma to the body and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman in her 30s, also a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 68-year-old woman and a teen boy were also transported to local hospitals for minor injuries and were both listed in fair condition.

No citations are currently pending.

Area two detectives are investigating.