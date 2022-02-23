Expand / Collapse search

2 killed, 6 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

By STMW
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and six others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

  • A 3-year-old boy was shot on the side of his face in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. A gunman pulled up in a white SUV and fired shots into a car occupied by the child and a woman, police said. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway. The woman drove the child to Stroger Hospital. The child was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the side of his face. A family member said the boy needs surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his temple. A 36-year-old woman in the car was uninjured.

  • About an hour prior, two people were killed, and a man was critically wounded, in a shooting at a home in Back of the Yards on the South Side. A witness heard arguing followed by shots inside a residence in the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue about 7:10 a.m., police said. Officers searched the home and found three people with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. The third, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest, shoulder and back.

Four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Seven people were shot Monday citywide.