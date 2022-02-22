Expand / Collapse search
3-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
West Garfield Park
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy was wounded on the side of his eye Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

A gunman pulled up in a white SUV and fired shots into a car occupied by the child and a woman, police said. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Congress Parkway.

A Chicago police officer drove the child to Stroger Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The child was hospitalized in good condition with an injury to the side of his eye, police said. A 36-year-old woman in the car was uninjured.

Police reported no arrests.

On Friday, an 8-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Brighton Park.

At least 12 other children 15 years old and younger have been shot in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times figures. Last year, at least 183 children younger than 15 were wounded in city gun violence.