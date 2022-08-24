2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

Two people were killed and eight others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday, including three teenage boys.

One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Hours later, a man was killed in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. Khalil White, 18, was in an alley about 4:50 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In nonfatal attacks, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side. The teen was shot around 6:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street, police said. He was struck in the right leg and left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Tuesday afternoon, a 16-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire Tuesday near an alley in North Austin on the Northwest Side. About 1:10 p.m., the teen was near an alley in the 5100 block of West Division Street when he was grazed in the foot by a bullet, police said. He was taken to the Rush University Medical Center and listed in good condition.