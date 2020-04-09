2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Wednesday

article

Two people were killed and eight others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday, the majority of which occurred in just under an hour in the afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in the latest fatal shooting in Lawndale.

About 3:35 p.m., the boy was near South Kilbourn Avenue when someone opened fire, hitting him in the abdomen and leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Demetrius Hardy, who lived in Lawndale.

Minutes earlier, a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The pair, both 26, was driving about 3:24 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 47th Street when someone opened fire from another vehicle, officials said. The man, Darnell Fishback, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Advertisement

The woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting minutes earlier in West Garfield Park.

He was walking about 3:22 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Lake Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Nearly 10 minutes earlier, a man was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by in Englewood.

The 18-year-old was in the 6500 block of South Yale Avenue about 3:13 p.m. when someone fired three or four shots from a vehicle, grazing him in the hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Less than an hour before that, two men were shot in Austin on the West Side.

They were in a vehicle about 2:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Lotus Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

A 23-year-old was struck in the eye while the other man, 22, was hit in the thigh, police said. They were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes earlier, a 20-year-old woman was accidentally shot inside an Englewood home, according to police.

She was in the 2100 block of West 72nd Street about 2:37 p.m. when a male accidentally shot her in the chest, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

After the burst of gun violence Wednesday afternoon, the city went hours without a shooting, until a person was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The male was sitting in a vehicle about 7:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Lowe Avenue when shots rang out, striking him throughout the body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Wednesday’s earliest shooting took place in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

A 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk about 10:42 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 76th Street when three males stepped out of a black SUV and unleashed gunfire, police said.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The man was struck in the thigh, foot, buttock and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The outbreak of violence comes after seven people were killed and 14 others were wounded in citywide gun violence Tuesday, the most violent day of the year so far and amid a state-wide stay-at-home order.