21 shot, 7 killed Tuesday in most violent day of 2020 in Chicago

Seven people were killed and 14 more were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago, making it the most violent day of 2020 so far as temperatures reached summer-like levels for the first time this year.

A man was killed Tuesday evening in a shooting that left a 5-year-old girl and two other people wounded in Gresham.

About 7:35 p.m., a group of people were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

Paul Boyd, a 37-year-old Hazel Crest man, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A 5-year-old girl who was shot in the foot was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, police said. A 24-year-old man shot in both arms was taken to the same hospital in good condition, while a 22-year-old man who was shot in the leg was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

The day’s latest shooting left a man dead in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old was in a parked vehicle about 9:35 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue when he was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

About an hour earlier, a 19-year-old man was killed in Gresham on the South Side.

The man was found in the front seat of a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. after officers responding to a shots fired call tried to stop it in the 8000 block of South Carpenter Avenue, police said. He had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two males fled from the vehicle, and have not been taken into custody.

A woman was shot to death in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 27 was on the sidewalk about 8:06 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone shot her in the chest, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she died.

Tuesday afternoon, one man was killed and another was wounded in another shooting in Gresham.

The men, 28 and 19, were shot just before 1:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Throop Street, police said. The 28-year-old was shot in the chest, and the 19-year-old was grazed in the head.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where the older man was pronounced dead, police said. The younger man was in good condition, and two people of interest were taken in for questioning.

Less than half an hour earlier, a 41-year-old man was shot to death in South Shore.

About 1 p.m., 41-year-old Duwayne Allmon was in the 2300 block of East 71st Street when three males approached him and opened fire, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

He struck in the chest, back, arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A 50-year-old man was killed in a shootout in West Garfield Park in Tuesday’s first fatal shooting.

Just before 2 a.m., Robert Johnson was standing in the street next to a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Fulton Street, when someone got out the backseat of a white sedan and opened fire, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Johnson returned fire before being struck in the chest.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police initially said the alleged second gunman was dropped off at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, but later said the man was not involved in the shooting. Police did not know where the man was when he was shot.

Two teenagers were wounded in separate shootings in Lawndale and Englewood.

A 17-year-old boy was in good condition after being shot about 8:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue, and a 15-year-old boy was also in good conditon after being shot hours later in the 700 block of West 61st Place.

Eight other people were wounded Tuesday in shootings across the city.

On Monday, 13 people were shot in Chicago, three of them fatally.