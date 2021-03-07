2 killed in Warren Township crash

Two men were killed in a crash Saturday in Warren Township near north suburban Gurnee.

Deputies responded to a crash about 9:30 p.m. on Stearns School Road East of Route 45 and found a 2009 Audi TTS with "extreme" damage, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver, a 23-year-old man, was driving westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car and struck a guardrail, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver and his passenger, a 23-year-old man who was partially ejected from the car, were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.