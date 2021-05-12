2 Magellanic penguin chicks hatch at Shedd Aquarium

article

The Shedd Aquarium has welcomed two new fuzzy additions to their penguin colony.

Two Magellanic penguin chicks recently hatched and are being cared for by their adult pair, who share responsibilities in tending to the little ones by keeping them warm and well fed.

The first hatchling arrived on Thursday, April 29 and the second hatched on Wednesday, May 5.

Photo credit: Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The Shedd’s animal care team conducts daily check-ups of the chicks, such as taking their weights. Otherwise, they monitor from afar and let the adult penguin pair provide all the necessities.

Magellanic penguin chicks become full grown after two to three months, the Shedd said.

Photo credit: Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

In early April, the penguin colony at the aquarium began creating nests and preparing for its annual nesting/breeding season.