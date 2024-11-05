2 men charged with attempted murder in shooting near Mount Prospect park

article

The Brief Harley Babcock and Kyle Surz were arrested in connection with a shooting incident near a Mount Prospect park in September. A 33-year-old man was shot during an argument at a barbecue. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Both suspects were denied pre-trial release and are scheduled for court hearings later this month.



Two suburban men were arrested in connection with a shooting near a park in Mount Prospect earlier this year.

Harley J. Babcock, 21, of Des Plaines, and Kyle Surz, 20, of Elgin, were each charged with attempted murder after a man was shot near the RexPlex, according to Mount Prospect police.

The shooting occurred around 10:16 p.m. on Sept. 1 near 420 W. Dempster St. Police said the 33-year-old victim was at a barbecue just north of the park when Babcock and Surz showed up and began arguing with him.

Surz allegedly cut the victim with a knife before Babcock pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim ran to a BP Gas Station located at 800 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines where he called for help. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Both offenders fled the scene in an older model Chevrolet conversion van.

Babcock and Surz were arrested on Oct. 29 and 30, respectively. They each attended a detention hearing on Nov. 1 where a judge denied them pre-trial release.

Babcock’s next court date was scheduled for Nov. 6 and Surz’s was scheduled for Nov. 26.