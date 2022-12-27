2 men charged with burglarizing home in Lisle

Two men were arrested and charged for allegedly burglarizing a home Monday afternoon in suburban Chicago.

Around 1:45 p.m., Lisle police responded to the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue for a report of two individuals attempting to break into a house.

As officers arrived near the scene, they learned the vehicle the suspects were driving was leaving the home. Police then stopped the vehicle and detained three suspects while officers checked the home for evidence of a burglary.

Police say they found a broken window and other evidence that a burglary had occurred.

All three suspects were then transported to the Lisle Police Department for questioning.

Erik Pelligrino | Lisle Police Department

Meanwhile, detectives contacted the homeowners who confirmed the broken window was not previously broken and that some of their property was missing.

Erik Pelligrino, 31, of Naperville and Jonte McMillian, 33, of Chicago were both charged with residential burglary. They were taken to the DuPage County Jail to await a bond hearing.

No further information was available.