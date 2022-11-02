2 men found guilty of sex trafficking children, made them travel from Indiana to Chicago: officials

Two men were found guilty this week of recruiting two children to travel from Indiana to Chicago to engage in sex acts for money.

On Tuesday, 53-year-old Kennedy "Kenny" Spencer of Chicago and 63-year-old Ronald "Slim" Williams of Lynwood were convicted on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

According to officials, the victims were under the age of 18 when Spencer first brought them to Chicago in the spring of 2018.

Once in the city, Spencer arranged for the victims to meet with individuals to engage in sex acts on multiple occasions. Williams drove the victims to some of the meetings, officials said.

Afterward, Spencer and Williams kept most of the money made from the sex acts.

Both victims testified at the separate trials of Spencer and Williams.

The pair face a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of life in federal prison, officials said.