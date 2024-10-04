2 men killed Crown Point motorcycle crash identified

The Brief Two men from Hebron, Indiana, were killed Friday in an early morning motorcycle crash. The crash occurred near the 12800 block of Whitcomb in unincorporated Crown Point. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.



Two Indiana men were killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning in unincorporated Crown Point.

Officers responded to the 12800 block of Whitcomb, near 129th Court and Cedar Lake Road, around 5:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found two men lying in the yard of a nearby home.

Investigators believe the motorcycle left the road and struck two trees.

The victims were identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as Mark Bardenson, 32, and Nicholas Jones, 29, both from Hebron. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is still looking into what led to the crash.