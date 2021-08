Two men, 25 and 26, were robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview Saturday morning.

The victims were walking on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of North Halsted at about 4:15 a.m. when a Sedan approached them.

Two male offenders exited the vehicle, and one of the offenders displayed a handgun.

Both victims turned over their property.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives continue to investigate.