2 men shot dead in West Garfield Park identified

Two men were shot to death Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men were standing on the street about 12:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

One was shot in the side while the other suffered a gunshot wound to head, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The men were identified as Tyrece Tarver, 28, and Sirjah Jones, 23, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.