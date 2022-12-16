2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook.

Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

Abrons also faces one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

At about 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Oak Brook police officers were alerted to a grab-and-run theft at the Macy's department store located at 1 Oak Brook Center.

While investigating, officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of the car allegedly involved in the theft, prosecutors said.

Officers then followed the vehicle onto Interstate 88 and ultimately Interstate 290.

At this time, the officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, and the vehicle continued to flee, prosecutors said.

Elmhurst police officers then located the vehicle a short time later near I-290 and Austin Boulevard in Chicago, but the vehicle allegedly continued to flee and reached speeds of up to 84 mph.

Both Abrons and Brown were taken into custody a short time later.

The pursuit lasted about 42 minutes.

Prosecutors said Abrons and Brown stole approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy's department store.

Abrons was allegedly wearing a coat with price tags on it when he was arrested.

Bond was set at $75,000 for Abrons and $50,000 for Brown.

The next court appearance for both men is scheduled for Jan. 13.