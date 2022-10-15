2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning.

Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m.

The 26-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 40-year-old was taken to Jackson Park Hospital also in good condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.