2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning.
Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m.
The 26-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 40-year-old was taken to Jackson Park Hospital also in good condition.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Area Two Detectives are investigating.