2 men wounded, vehicles and apartments damaged in Chicago drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side in a drive-by shooting that also left behind damage to vehicles and apartments in the area.

Around 11 a.m., police say the two victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of W. Madison in the Garfield Park neighborhood when a black BMW with three people inside drove by firing shots.

A 23-year-old was struck in the right hand and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man was hit in the stomach area and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The vehicle fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

Some vehicles and apartments in the area were damaged from the gunfire, police said.

There were no offenders in custody as Area Three Detectives continue to investigate.