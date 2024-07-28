2 missing after falling off jet ski in Lake Michigan near NW Indiana

A large-scale search and rescue operation is underway in Lake Michigan after a man and woman fell off a jet ski near Beverly Shores, Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, the Coast Guard was in contact with the woman who was reportedly two and a half miles offshore from Michigan City.

The woman, who was wearing a life jacket, was initially reported as unresponsive but has since regained communication with dispatch. There have been no updates on the male victim.

Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, Porter County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, and local fire departments, are involved in the search.

The Coast Guard launched from St. Joseph, Michigan. Marine units are currently searching the area and following up on anything they spot in the water.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue said there are 8 mph south winds and the water temperature is 73 degrees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates