2 more Bucktown businesses robbed

A restaurant and retail store were robbed Monday night in the Bucktown neighborhood, the latest in a series of recent holdups on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Around 8 p.m., a male walked into a restaurant in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue and took cash from the register while implying a weapon, police said. The suspect ran away and there were no reported injuries.

Less than an hour later, a male wearing a black hoodie and mask entered a store in the 1800 block of West North Avenue and flashed a handgun at the clerk, announcing a robbery, police said.

The clear complied and handed over money. The suspect fled the scene.

Police have not said if they believe the robberies are connected. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Two liquor stores and a bar were robbed Sunday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.