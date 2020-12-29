2 more Cook County court employees test positive for coronavirus

article

Two more employees of the Cook County Office of the Chief Judge tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee works at the adult probation department at the Skokie Courthouse, the chief judge’s office announced Tuesday.

The other employee works for the administrative staff at the Markham Courthouse.

Also, a resident of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases at the Near West Side facility to 93 staff members and 77 residents since the start of the pandemic, the office said.

A total of 230 employees of the chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, out of about 2,600 total staff members.

Also, 18 judges have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, out of about 400 total judges.