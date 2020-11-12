2 more employees test positive for COVID-19 at Juvenile Detention Center

Two more employees of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

That raises the total number of positive tests to 66 staff members and 49 residents, the Cook County Office of the Chief Judge said in a statement.

The office’s last update, on Tuesday, announced that five employees and two residents at the Near West Side juvenile detention center tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 151 employees and eight judges have tested positive for the virus in the Chief Judge’s Office.

