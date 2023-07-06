2 newborn babies found dead at Streeterville child care center

Two newborn babies died Thursday after being found unresponsive at a Streeterville child care center.

At about 6:58 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of East Ontario to assist EMS at a child care center.

A witness found two female newborns unresponsive inside a bathroom.

Both babies were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The address where the incident occurred is under Northwestern Medicine.

A spokesperson with Northwestern Medicine provided the following statement:

An emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee occurred this evening at the daycare facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus. No daycare children were involved or impacted by the situation. The Chicago Fire and Police Departments were called. We are working with CPD regarding this incident and unable to comment further at this time.

Chicago police say no one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.