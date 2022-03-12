2 people stabbed at Museum of Modern Art

The NYPD says that two people were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:15 p.m.

The victims both worked at the museum, a source told a FOX 5 News reporter at the scene.

Few details were immediately available but the museum was evacuated after the incident. Due to the investigation 53rd St. between 5th Ave. and 6th Ave. was closed.

A large police presence was seen outside of the doors of the building after the stabbings.

The NYPD carried out a floor-by-floor search but the suspect got away and police began a manhunt outside of the building. The suspect was reportedly wearing a black beanie and a black jacket.

One witness described it as a "stampede of people" trying to get out of the building.

The two stabbing victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital. They were listed in stable condition.

Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on the incident. He said that it appeared to be an isolated, criminal incident in a message released by his press secretary.

The museum, also known as MoMA, was scheduled to be open from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

