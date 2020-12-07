2 robberies reported at Red Line station

article

Two people were robbed at gunpoint last month at the 69th Street Red Line station in Park Manor on the South Side.

The robberies happened about 1 a.m. Nov. 4 and about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 24 on a train or on the platform at the 69th Street stop, 15 W. 69th St., Chicago police said.

In both incidents, a group of four or five males approached someone with a gun and demanded their property before fleeing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.