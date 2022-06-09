2 separate Chicago drivers wounded after third vehicle fires shots: police

Two separate drivers were wounded in a shooting Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Around 11:30 a.m., police say occupants in a black SUV — possibly a Ford Escape — fired shots in the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood.

A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound sustained a gunshot wound to the cheek, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

A 52-year-old man driving southbound was struck in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No other injuries were reported.

The offenders in the black SUV fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Nobody is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.