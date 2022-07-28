2 seriously injured after SUV crashes into Crystal Lake home

Two people are suffering from life-threatening injuries after an SUV crashed into a residence Wednesday evening in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

The SUV was driving eastbound on Ballard Road around 7 p.m. when it continued through the intersection and struck a detached garage and residence in the 100 block of Heather Drive, according to police.

The driver, a man whose age is unknown, was extricated from the vehicle and air-lifted to Condell Hospital, police said. An adult inside the home was also flown to Condell Hospital. They are both facing life-threatening injuries.

Briarwood and Ballard roads were shut down briefly as emergency crews worked on the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620.